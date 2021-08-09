Live: PM Modi chairs UNSC debate; Putin, Blinken join meet

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is chairing a UNSC high-level Open Debate on maritime security which started at 5:30 pm today. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate.

The meeting is being attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi are some of the other dignitaries to participate in the event.

Here are the latest updates:

* The open debate is on the topic - "Enhancing Maritime Security A Case for International Cooperation" which is being conducted via video conferencing.

* "Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council," a statement from PMO said.

