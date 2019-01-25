President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on eve of 70th Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day. The President congratulated the citizens of India, and asserted on the need to ensure that the fruits of development reached everyone irrespective of religion, colour, caste or creed. He also highlighted the various steps of social welfare taken by the government, and said that decisions we take today will give shape to a new India tomorrow.

Here are the highlights:

# We have collectively vowed to ensure brotherhood and take steps which are in accordance with the provisions of our Constitution.

# Welfare is a pillar of our tradition and culture.

# We still have a long way to go. We have to form new standards for ourselves. We have to grow as a nation where people from all sections of society progress.

# Special opportunity has been provided to the poor upper castes through a Constitutional amendment.

# We all have equal rights on the resources of the country, irrespective of our religion, caste or creed.

# Society is undergoing change with regard to women empowerment. Apart from sports and other fields, our daughters are touching new heights in armed forces as well.

# Our armed forces have been empowered with latest weapons and technology.

# Decisions we take today will give shape to a new India tomorrow.

# Mobile phone and internet has reached every nuke and corner of the country, and it is empowering digital India.

# There is a comprehensive programme in place to provide affordable healthcare to even the poorest.

# This year we also have to cast our vote, and it is the biggest strength of our democracy.

# Decisions we take today will form our foundation in the 21st century.