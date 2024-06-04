LIVE | Shiv Sena Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Shiv Sena is a right wing nationalist party based out of the state of Maharashtra. They have been the ruling party in the state since 2019 and are led by Eknath Shinde. The party was created in 1966 by Bal Thackeray and was initially an apolitical organization. Shiv Sena was one of the founding members of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the same. With a strong presence in Maharashtra the party would be keen to get the majority vote share.