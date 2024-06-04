Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

LIVE | Sikkim Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Sikkim Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Sikkim voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
LIVE | Sikkim Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Sikkim Lok Sabha Elections 2024:  Sikkim comprises 1 Lok Sabha seat and the voting for state general election was conducted on 19th April during the 1st phase . Prominent parties of Sikkim are The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim Unit, Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee (SPCC), Communist Party of India (Marxist).

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Dinesh Chandra Nepal Sikkim Sikkim BJP TBD TBD
2 Gopal Chettri Sikkim Sikkim INC TBD TBD
