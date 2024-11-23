LIVE Updates | Barkagaon Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For BJP vs JMM

Barkagaon Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Barkagaon Assembly seat is one of the two assembly seats in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Barkagaon seat was held on November 13.

The Barkagaon assembly seat is Indian National Congress stronghold where Congress winning the seat 3 times while bjp won once since 2005 elections.

Barkagaon Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

There are a total of 26 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Roshan Lal Chaudhary of BJP, Amba Prasad Sahu of Congress, Kameshwar Kumar Das of BSP, Anirudhha Kumar of CPIM and other 23 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

Currently, the contest between the BJP and Congress has become interesting this time as there is neck-to-neck competition between both parties for this particular assembly seat.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Amba Prasad Sahu of the INC won the elections by defeating Roshan Lal Choudhary of AJSU party by around 31,514 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Nirmala Devi contested the polls on the INC ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Roshan Lal Choudhary of AJSU Party by only 411 votes.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.