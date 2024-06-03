LIVE Updates | Barmer Lok Sabha Election Result 2024

Barmer Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Barmer Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan has witnessed a competitive three-way contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, primarily involving the BJP, Congress, and independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati. Kailash Choudhary of the BJP, who won the seat in 2019 with 846,526 votes, is contesting again. He defeated Congress's Manvendra Singh by a margin of 323,808 votes in the previous election, which saw 14,22,271 valid votes out of 1,941,231 electors.

Historical Voting Patterns

In 2014, the constituency had 1,680,152 electors, with 1,219,119 valid votes. BJP's Col Sona Ram won with 488,747 votes, defeating independent candidate Jaswant Singh by 87,461 votes.

Barmer Lok Sabha, one of Rajasthan's 25 parliamentary constituencies, is open to all categories and includes Barmer and part of Jaisalmer.

Key Candidates

For the 2024 elections, BJP's incumbent Kailash Choudhary is fighting for the Barmer Seat. Congress has fielded Ummeda Ram Beniwal, while Ravindra Singh Bhati, an independent candidate and the MLA from Sheo, is gaining significant attention. Bhati, a Rajput, has a strong appeal across communities and age groups, having won the Sheo Assembly seat as an Independent.

The Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency has around 20 lakh electors, with Jats constituting 19% and Rajputs 12%.