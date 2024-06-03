Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754610
NewsIndia
LOKSABHA ELECTION RESULT 2024

LIVE Updates | Barmer Lok Sabha Election Result 2024

 Barmer Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: For the 2024 elections, BJP's incumbent Kailash Choudhary is fighting for the Barmer Seat. Congress has fielded Ummeda Ram Beniwal, while Ravindra Singh Bhati is an independent candidate.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 09:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Barmer Lok Sabha Election Result 2024

Barmer Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Barmer Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan has witnessed a competitive three-way contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, primarily involving the BJP, Congress, and independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati. Kailash Choudhary of the BJP, who won the seat in 2019 with 846,526 votes, is contesting again. He defeated Congress's Manvendra Singh by a margin of 323,808 votes in the previous election, which saw 14,22,271 valid votes out of 1,941,231 electors.

Historical Voting Patterns

In 2014, the constituency had 1,680,152 electors, with 1,219,119 valid votes. BJP's Col Sona Ram won with 488,747 votes, defeating independent candidate Jaswant Singh by 87,461 votes.

 Barmer Lok Sabha, one of Rajasthan's 25 parliamentary constituencies, is open to all categories and includes Barmer and part of Jaisalmer.

Key Candidates 

For the 2024 elections, BJP's incumbent Kailash Choudhary is fighting for the Barmer Seat. Congress has fielded Ummeda Ram Beniwal, while Ravindra Singh Bhati, an independent candidate and the MLA from Sheo, is gaining significant attention. Bhati, a Rajput, has a strong appeal across communities and age groups, having won the Sheo Assembly seat as an Independent.

The Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency has around 20 lakh electors, with Jats constituting 19% and Rajputs 12%.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?