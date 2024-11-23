LIVE Updates | Brahmapuri Assembly Election Result 2024: Krishnalal Sahare (BJP) Trails Against Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar (Congress)

Brahmapuri Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates: Brahmapuri Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Brahmapuri seat was held on November 20. The Brahmapuri assembly seat has been an Indian National Congress stronghold.

There are a total of 13 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Krishnalal Sahare of the BJP, Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar of Congress,Kevalram Vasudv Prdhi of Bahujan Samaj Party, Chakrahar Puniram of Jan Janwadi Party , Dange Prashant of Republican Paksha, ADV. Narayanrao of Swabhimani Paksha and 3 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

Brahmapuri Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

In the 2019 assembly elections, vijay Namerao Wadettiwar of indian national congress had won the elections by defeating Sandeep Wamanrao Gadamwa of the Shivsena by around 18549 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Dr. Namdev Dasaram Kirsan had contested the polls on the indian natinal congress ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Ashok Madhavrao Nete of Bhartiya Janta Party by around 141696 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar and the opposition Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.