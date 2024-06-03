Live Updates | Chennai Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Chennai South Lok Sabha 2024 Results Live

The principal candidates in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections are the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamilisai Soundararajan, the DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and the AIADMK's J Jayavardhan (BJP).

Chennai South, Central, And North Election Results 2024 Live Updates

7: 15 AM: In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Dayanidhi Maran from DMK won in Chennai Central with 448,911 votes, while Sam Paul from PMK came in second with 147,391 votes.

6.49 AM: Counting of votes to start from 8 am. Postal ballots are to be counted first and EVMs to be opened around 8.30 am or 8.45 am.

Chennai Central Lok Sabha 2024 Results Live

There are 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, including the Chennai Central constituency. The state's one-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April 19, with the counting deadline falling on June 4.

Dayanidhi Maran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), backed by its ally the Congress party, and Vinoj P Selvam, state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will compete in the Central Chennai constituency. B Parthasarathy is the candidate put forth by late actor Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam party (DMDK), which is running as an ally of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Chennai North Lok Sabha 2024 Results Live

The North Chennai Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Thiruvottiyur, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Royapuram, is a highly populous and industrialized area.

Kolathur is notable because M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) represent it in the state Assembly.

Background Details Of The Seats

The Chennai South Lok Sabha seat is located in Tamil Nadu and consists of six assembly segments: Velachery, Sholinganallur, Mylapore, Saidapet, T Nagar, and Virugambakkam. It also includes portions of the districts of Chennai and Kancheepuram. It is one of the state's most densely inhabited districts, with around 20 lakh voters living in its urban areas. 'Sumathy' Thamizhachi Thangapandian, a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is the constituency's current MP. She was the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) successor to Dr. J Jayavardhan.

Key leader Dayanidhi Maran is running for office for a fourth time in Central Chennai, a stronghold of the ruling DMK, after defeating Sam Paul of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) handily in 2019. Against Paul's 1,46,813 votes, Maran received an astounding 4,47,150 votes. Dr. R Karthikeyan, an actor-politician who lost his 2019 attempt, is running for reelection with actor-party Naam Tamilar Katchi.

The populace of Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency is mostly concerned with infrastructure enhancements, developmental projects, and periodic flooding. DMK’s Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy is seeking re-election; in 2019, he won the seat by beating AIADMK’s TG Venkatesh Babu with a significant vote share of 62 per cent. However, this time, issues like industrial pollution and floods could mar the DMK’s prospects.