Live updates: SC may not hear Chidambaram's petition against CBI remand today

The Supreme Court (SC) is set to hear on Monday the petitions filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court's order which rejected his anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering and corruption cases.

It is however, unlikely that the apex court would on Monday hear a fresh petition filed by Chidambaram challenging the arrest warrant issued by the CBI against him and the order passed by the trial court remanding him to CBI custody till Monday in the INX Media corruption case.

It may be recalled that on Friday, the SC had granted interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram till Monday in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The SC has now asked now asked the CBI and ED to reply against the plea filed by the senior Congress leader and also ordered listing of all three case related to the INX Media corruption case on Monday.

# Of the three petitions filed by Chidambaram in the SC, the one against CBI's remand is not listed on Monday, the former finance minister's counsel Kapil Sibal mentions before the SC> Justice Banumathi says the necessary orders could not be obtained from CJI over the weekend.

# The ED has filed an affidavit in the SC in connection with the Chidamabaram-INX Media Case. In the affidavit, the ED has said that Chidambaram has properties in Austria, Argentina, France, British Virgin Islands, Malaysia, Monaco, Greece, Philipines, Srilanka, Singapore, South Africa and Spain.

# Chidambaram has submitted in his petition in the SC that that the observation made by the HC calling him the "kingpin" in the INX Media case was completely baseless and that the FIR was "politically motivated and an act of vendetta".

# "The Judge's observation that the petitioner is the kingpin i.e. the key conspirator in this case is completely baseless and supported by no material whatsoever. The judge has ignored the crucial fact that the petitioner simply approved the unanimous recommendation of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) which was chaired by Secretary, Economic Affairs and consisted of five other Secretaries to the Government of India," Chidambaram said in the petition.