Live updates: Trees uprooted, heavy rainfall in Kolkata as Cyclone Fani hits West Bengal

Kharagpur: Severe cyclonic storm Fani, which battered Odisha claiming at least 10 lives and unleashing a trail of destruction on its way, made landfall in West Bengal post-midnight on Saturday. The weakened cyclonic storm, which has now been now downgraded to 'severe cyclonic storm', has crossed Kharagpur and is currently moving in the north-east direction with a wind speed of 90 km/hour. The storm now lies close to Arambagh in Hooghly district and is 40 km west of Kolkata.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards during next 12 hours and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 105 kmph by the early morning of May 4," said the India Meteorological Department in a statement.

#CycloneFani hits West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur; to continue further in North-East direction with the wind speed of 90 km/hour. — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

After entering Bengal, Fani lashed towns and cities including Digha, Haldia, Tajpur, Mandarmani, Sandehskhali, Contai, Diamond Harbour, Bankura, Sriniketan, Asansol, Dumdum and Alipore. Apart from Kharagpur and Kolkata, effects of the storm could also be felt in Burdwan district. Trees were uprooted, power and telecom lines snapped, metal hoardings gave away as the storm swept through Bengal.

Live TV

Here are the live updates about Cyclone Fani:-

-One more dead in Jaleswar. The death toll due to Cyclone Fani rises to 10.

-Death toll due to Cyclone Fani in Odisha: Kendrapara (Rajnagar) - 2, Puri (Sakhigopal) - 2, Nayagarh (Dashapalla) - 1, Mayurbhanj - 2, Jajpur- 2.

-The road network in several districts suffered extensive damage. The power distribution network and the telecom network has also been severely affected.

-Heavy to very heavy rains lashing the coastal districts since Thursday night.

-Thousands of trees and electricity poles have been uprooted under the impact of the cyclonic storm that made landfall in Puri, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur.

-No more threat to West Bengal from Cyclone Fani as it heads towards Bangladesh.

-Several trees have been uprooted in parts of West Bengal after Cyclone Fani entered the state late on Friday.

West Bengal: Clearing of uprooted trees from the road underway in Digha, weather clear. #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/xMg1mdpNdn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

-Indian Coast Guard ships and helicopter deployed off Odisha Coast continue to look for marooned fishing boats at sea if any, Haldia dock operational as of now

-Post-Cyclone Fani, flight operations resume at Bhubaneswar airport

-Navy divers recover bodies of two missing persons from Mapithel Dam Reservoir. Tap to read

-Cyclone Fani triggers heavy rains in Kolkata.

Rain lashes Kolkata as #CycloneFani hit West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur earlier today pic.twitter.com/sP8ktKn2rR — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

- Here are some visuals of the destruction unleashed by Cyclone Fani in Digha, West Bengal.

Digha, West Bengal: #CycloneFani hit West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur earlier today pic.twitter.com/5T90cjVvTu — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

-No loss of life or any injury has been reported from Bengal so far.

-The rains are expected to continue till early Saturday.

-"It is likely to continue further in the north, northeast direction, and reach the east Burdwan-Hooghly border, and through Nadia go to Bangladesh on Saturday afternoon, weakening into a cyclonic storm, after having triggered rains," he added.

--"The severe cyclonic storm Fani entered Bengal at 12.30 AM through Odisha`s Balasore. It crossed Kharagpur packing wind of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph," Regional Meteorological Centre`s Deputy Director General Sanjib Bandyopadhyay told IANS.

-On the other side of the border, Bangladesh too braced for the cyclone, evacuating over five lakh people from coastal areas.

-A red alert has been issued in coastal areas and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

-Flight and train operations were affected with around 220 trains on Howrah-Chennai route have been cancelled keeping in view passengers' safety, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.

-The evacuees have been accommodated in over 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres where free cooked food is being served to them, he said.

-“In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh people have been evacuated to safer locations and they are being taken care of in shelters,” Patnaik told media, adding that full assessment of damage will be possible only after it crosses the state.

-Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting with senior officials on the destruction caused by cyclonic storm Fani in the state.

-It claimed at least 10 lives and left over 160 injured, as officials awaited information from far-off regions.

-Parts of Kolkata and surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rainfall since Friday afternoon.

-Cyclone Fani, the most powerful tropical storm to hit India in 20 years, pummeled through coastal Odisha with wind speeds of over 200 kmph on Friday but failed to cause widespread death and destruction due to massive pre-emptive measures taken by the state government and other agencies.