Live updates: Doctors hold pan-India strike to support striking colleagues in West Bengal

Healthcare services at several government and private hospitals across the country have been following as scores of doctors are boycotting work for a day in support of their colleagues who are on strike in West Bengal. Junior doctors in West Bengal are on strike since June 11 after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Succumbing to pressure, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a meeting on Monday at state secretariat Nabanna at 3 pm to meet a delegation of junior doctors. The West Bengal CM has accepted the junior doctors' demand for an open meeting. As many as two medical representatives from 14 colleges (28 persons) will meet the chief minister to end the impasse. The meeting will also be attended by Chief Secretary, additional and principal secretary health and Director, Medical Education.

# The doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital, as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be joining the strike. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function at these hospitals.

# Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow, in support of doctors strike over violence against them in West Bengal. Emergency services including Casualty, ICU and Labour room to be continued.

# The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given the strike call with the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country. IMA members will also stage a dharna at its headquarters in Delhi. The apex medical body, IMA, has demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff. Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed, it said in a statement. IMA has launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday and wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding enactment of the central law to check violence against healthcare workers.