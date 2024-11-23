Advertisement
GADCHIROLI ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2024

LIVE Updates | Gadchiroli Assembly Election Result 2024: Milind Narote (BJP) Trails Against Manohar Tulshiram Poreti (Congress) For Mahayuti vs MVA

Gadchiroli Assembly Election Result 2024 Live:  Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli is all set to get its new MLA today as the counting of votes for 288 assembly seats is taking place starting at 8am. Gadchiroli went to the polls on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place today.

 

Nov 23, 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Gadchiroli Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates:  Gadchiroli  Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Gadchiroli seat was held on November 20. The Gadchiroli assembly seat has been a BJP-SHS stronghold, BJP won 3 times and SHS won 3 times since 1978 elections.

The list of the candidates contesting sumed up to 22 in which, 13 are accepted, 3 rejected, 6 withdrawn, there are a total of 9 candidates in the fray for the seat including 3 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.. Some of the key candidates are Manohar Tulsiram Poreti of the Indian National Congress , DR. Milind Ramji Narote of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sanjay Subhash Kumre of Bahujan Samaj Party, Jayashri Vijay Vedala of Peasants And Workers Party of India, Bharat Mangaruji Yerme of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Yogesh Bajiraon Kumare of Gondvana Gantantra Party.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Dr. Deorao Madguji Holi of the Bharatiya Janata Party had won the elections by defeating Dr. Chanda Nitin Kodwate of the Indian National Congress with a margin of around 35341 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Dr. Deorao Madguji Holi had contested the polls on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Atram Bhagyashri Dharmraobaba of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by around 51905 votes. 

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Dr.Milind Ramji Narote of Bhartiya Janta Party and opposition Manohar Tulshiram Poreti of Indian National Congress.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

