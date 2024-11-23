LIVE Updates | Gandey Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For BJP vs JMM

Gandey-Kalpana Soren Election Result 2024 Live: Gandey Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Gandey seat was held on November 20 in the second phase of the elections in which 38 seats went to the polls. The seat has been a stronghold of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. This is why the JMM has fielded Kalpana Soren from the seat. She is the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Gandey assembly seat is a JMM stronghold where JMM won 3 times while BJP won 1 times since the 2005 elections.

There are a total of 15 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Muniya Devi of BJP, Kalpana Murmy of JMM, Mohammad Kudus Ansari of Rashtriya Samanta Dal and other 12 candidate independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

Currently, the contest between the BJP and JMM has become interesting this time as there is tough competition between both parties for this particular assembly seat. Muniya Devi will spearhead the BJP's challenge against Kalpana Soren, wife of incumbent CM Hemant Soren.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Dr Sarfraz Ahmad of the JMM won the elections by defeating Jai Prakash Verma of BJP by 27,149 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections,Jai Prakash Verma contested the polls on the BJP ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Salakhan Soren of the JMM by 10,279 votes.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.