LIVE Updates | Ghazipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024:SP Vs BJP Vs BSP

Ghazipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: For the 2024 Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency election, the prominent candidates included Umesh Kumar Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Pars Nath Rai from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Afzal Ansari from the Samajwadi Party (SP). This year's Lok Sabha polls saw a staggering 96.8 crore eligible electors, making it the largest electoral exercise globally.

Background Details Of The Seat :

In the 2019 elections, the Ghazipur constituency had 1,881,077 eligible voters but only experienced a voter turnout of 58.88%. BSP candidate Afzal Ansari emerged victorious in Ghazipur, winning by a margin of 119,392 votes. Afzal Ansari's victory in Ghazipur was facilitated by the Muslim-Yadav-Dalit coalition, which provided a strong support base. Even after five years, the caste arithmetic on the ground remains largely unchanged, posing a challenge for the BJP to break through.