LIVE Updates | Kamthi Assembly Election Result 2024: Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule (BJP) Trails Against Suresh Bhoyar (Congress)

Kamthi Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates Kamthi Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Kamthi seat was held on November 20. The Kamthi assembly seat has been a BJP-INC stronghold, BJP won 4 times and INC won 4 times since 1978 elections.

The list of the candidates contesting sumed up to 33 in which, 21 are accepted, 2 rejected, 10 withdrawn, there are a total of 19 candidates in the fray for the seat including 8 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.Some of the key candidates are Chandrashekhar Krushnarao Bawankule of the Bharatiya Janata Party, ER. Vikrant Surendra Meshram of Bahujan Samaj Party, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar of Indian National Congress , Amol Wankhede of Republican Party of India (A) , Jagdish Ichapuri Wadibhasme of Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Nafis Abdul Alim Sheikh of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha , Nitin Ramaji Sahare of Bhim Sena, Praful Anandrao Manke ofVanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Prashant Anil Nakhate of Jay Vidarbha Party, Prashant Milind Bansod of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Vijay Jagan Dongre of Ambedkarite Party of India.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Sawarkar Tekchand Shrawan of the Bharatiya Janata Party had won the elections by defeating Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar of the Indian National Congress

with a margin of around 11116 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Chandrashekhar Krushnrao Bawankule had contested the polls on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Ashish Rajendra Bhausaheb Mulak of Indian National Congress by around votes. Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve, a candidate for the Indian National Congress, defeated Raju Parve of the Shiv Sena by a margin of 76768 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning the Ramtek Lok Sabha (MP) Seat.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Chandrasekhar Bawankule of Bhartiya Janta Party and opposition Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar of Indian National Congress.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.