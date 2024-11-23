LIVE Updates | Kandivali East Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Kandivali East Maharastra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Kandivali East Assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Kandivali East seat was held on November 20. The Kandivali East assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold with the saffron party winning the seat on the last two counts.

There are a total of 9 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP), Kalu Badheliya (Congress), and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP),had won the elections by defeating Dr. Ajanta Rajpati Yadav of INC by around 52,354 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP) had contested and had bagged the seat by defeating Thakur Ramesh Singh of the INC by around 41,188 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Kandivali East Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.