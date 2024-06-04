LIVE Updates | Lucknow Lok Sabha Election Result 2024

Lucknow Lok Sabha Election Result 2024:Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh played a pivotal role in BJP's electoral success in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among its 80 Lok Sabha Seats, Lucknow has stood out as a BJP stronghold since 1991. The candidate lineup for this year showcases a diverse range of political affiliations and backgrounds. Mohammad Sarwar Malik stands as a candidate representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Opposing him is Rajnath Singh, a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ravidas Mehrotra, a candidate from the INDIA bloc, who also serves as an MLA from the Lucknow Central Assembly seat representing the Samajwadi Party (SP).

2019 Lok Sabha Polls:

According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of electors in this constituency in 2019 was 2,040,367. In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate Rajnath Singh secured victory in the Lucknow constituency with a substantial margin of 347,302 votes.