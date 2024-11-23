LIVE Updates | Nanded North Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Nanded North Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: The Nanded North Assembly seat is one of the nine assembly seats in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nanded North seat was held on November 20. The Nanded North assembly seat has been an NCP-Congress stronghold with both parties winning the seat six out of the last seven elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

There are a total of 33 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar of the Shiv Sena, Abdul Sattar Gafur of Congress, Sangita Vithal Patil-Sena UBT and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties. The contest is interesting this time because both Congress and the Sena-UBT are contesting from the seat despite being in alliance for the assembly polls.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar of the Shiv Sena (SHS) had won the elections by defeating Dattatrya Pandurang Savant of the INC by around 12,106 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, D.P.Sawant had contested the polls on the INC ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Pandhare Sudhakar Ramrao of BJP by around 7,602 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.