LIVE Updates | New Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers To Take Oath Today

New Delhi: The states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are set to witness a historic change of leadership as the BJP’s Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai take their oaths as the new Chief Ministers on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremonies will be held at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal and Science College Ground in Raipur, respectively, at 2 pm today.

The events will be graced by the presence of several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and BJP National President JP Nadda. They will also be joined by other party officials, Union Ministers, state presidents, and chief ministers from across the country. A large number of party workers and supporters are expected to attend the programs as well.

BJP state president VD Sharma expressed his excitement and welcomed everyone to the ceremony in Bhopal. He said, “Our newly designated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet will take the oath in the ceremony held at Motilal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. It will be organised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and National Party President JP Nadda and will be historic.”

Mohan Yadav will be assisted by two deputy Chief Ministers – Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

The BJP swept the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, which were held on November 17 for 230 seats. The party secured a massive victory with 163 seats, ending the Congress’s 20-year rule in the state. The Congress managed to win only 66 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai invited former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij to the oath-taking ceremony in Raipur over a phone call on Tuesday. He also extended the invitation to all political officials and dignitaries.

Vishnu Deo Sai’s name was announced by former Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh during the BJP legislature meeting in Raipur on Sunday. He has a long and illustrious political career, starting from being a village sarpanch in 1990. He represented the Raigarh constituency in the Lok Sabha for four consecutive terms from 1999 to 2014. He did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP emerged victorious in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, which were held for 90 seats. The party won 54 seats, while the Congress got 35 seats.