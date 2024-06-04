LIVE Updates | Raebareli Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP Vs INC

Raebareli Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh maintains a prominent position in Indian politics, marked by its diverse demographics and considerable influence. The electorate is eager to exercise their voting power with heightened enthusiasm. Among the prominent candidates for the 2024 elections in Rae Bareli are Dinesh Pratep Singh representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rahul Gandhi from the Indian National Congress. The Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh has been a focal point in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, drawing considerable attention due to the significance it holds for the Gandhi family.

Background Details Of The Seat:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, secured victory for the fifth consecutive time, including a bypoll, with a comfortable margin of 167,178 votes. She received 534,918 votes, constituting 55.78% of the vote share. Her closest rival, BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, garnered 367,740 votes, representing 38.35% of the total votes cast. This victory solidified the significance of the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Seat in the political landscape.