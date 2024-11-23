LIVE Updates | Ratnagiri Assembly Election Result 2024: Uday Samant Trails Against Bal Mane For Mahayuti vs MVA

Ratnagiri Election Result 2024 Live: Ratnagiri assembly seat is one of the 5 assembly seats in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Ratnagiri seat was held on November 20. The Ratnagiri assembly seat has been an NCP stronghold where NCP won 3 times and Shiv Sema won 2 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 8 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Uday Samant of the SHS, Bal Mane of the SHS (UBT), and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Uday Ravindra Samant of the Shiv Sena Party (SHS) won the seat by defeating Sudesh Sadanand Mayekar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with a margin of 87,335 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, again Uday Ravindra Samant had won the polls on the SHS ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Balasaheb Mane of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by around 39,427 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Uday Ravindra Samant of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Bal Mane of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by around 8,276 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.