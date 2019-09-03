Live updates: SC begins 18th day of hearing in Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid title dispute case

The 18th day of hearing in Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid title dispute case started before a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The SC bench hearing the case is being led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

It is to be noted that Hindu parties have already completed their arguments in this case and Muslim parties started putting forward their arguments from Monday.

The hearing in the case had commenced on August 6 with arguments being made on behalf of the Nirmohi Akhara. In the following hearings, apart from the Nirmohi Akhara, submissions were also made on behalf of the deity Ram Lalla.

Here are the live and latest updates from Tuesday's hearing:

# Supreme Court issues notice to a Tamil Nadu-based professor N Shanguman while hearing a contempt plea filed by advocate Rajeev Dhawan.

# Rajeev Dhawan had filed the contempt plea claiming that the professor has written a letter to him saying he should be cursed for representing the Muslim parties in Ayodhya case.