5G launch LIVE updates: PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan today

5G launch LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi will launch the 5G services in India and inaugurate India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi at 10 am today.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 5G telecom services, welcoming a new era in technology. He will inaugurate the 5G services at 10 am on Saturday at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. PM Modi will also inaugurate the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress. As per reports, the three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Reliance Jio will connect a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha. This will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. Airtel and Vodafone Idea will also be presenting their demos of the new technology.

The introduction of 5G services will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and a highly reliable communications system to users.

