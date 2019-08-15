73rd Independence Day live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 union territory UT

15 August 2019, 07:20 AM
The administration has assured of all arrangements for the day. Rohit Kansal, a spokesperson of Governor Saya Pal Malik and Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, said the government is ready for the main function which is to be held on August 15 at SK Stadium where Governor Malik will hoist the national flag.
The newly formed union territory will be celebrating Independence Day first time after Article 370 was scrapped by the Centre. The security arrangements have been tightened to ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere.