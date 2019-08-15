close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

73rd Independence Day live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 union territory UT

India on Thursday geared up for celebrating its 73rd Independence Day with events across the country. The security arrangements have been tightened to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in anywhere. Security agencies have deployed additional personnel and have also relied on technology to keep a close watch on proceedings. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 07:20
Comments |

India on Thursday geared up for celebrating its 73rd Independence Day with events across the country. The security arrangements have been tightened to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in anywhere. Security agencies have deployed additional personnel and have also relied on technology to keep a close watch on proceedings. 

Live TV

The newly formed Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate its first Independence Day after the abrogation of Article 370. The administration said that all arrangements have been made. Rohit Kansal, a spokesperson of Governor Saya Pal Malik and Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, said the government is ready for the main function which is to be held on August 15 at SK Stadium where Governor Malik will hoist the national flag.

Here are the live updates:

15 August 2019, 07:20 AM

The administration has assured of all arrangements for the day. Rohit Kansal, a spokesperson of Governor Saya Pal Malik and Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, said the government is ready for the main function which is to be held on August 15 at SK Stadium where Governor Malik will hoist the national flag.

15 August 2019, 07:02 AM

The newly formed union territory will be celebrating Independence Day first time after Article 370 was scrapped by the Centre. The security arrangements have been tightened to ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere. 

Must Watch

PT19M50S

DNA: Comparison between India and Pakistan after 72 years of Independence