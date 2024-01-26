LIVE Updates| 75th Republic Day 2024 India: Women Pilots To Enthrall In Indian Air Force Fly-Past

Republic Day 2024 Live Updates: India is set to mark a significant Platinum Jubilee celebration of Republic Day today, featuring a captivating display of its military strength and cultural heritage at the impressive 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in the grand festivities during the Amrit Kaal era, initiated after the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of independence.

The 90-minute parade will spotlight Viksit Bharat's diverse cultural richness, the self-reliant military prowess under the 'Aatmanirbhar' initiative, and the advancing influence of Nari Shakti. The event will be honored by the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest.

In a historic moment, the Kartavya Path will witness an unprecedented all-women Tri-Service contingent marching for the first time ever. The audience will be captivated by women pilots showcasing Nari Shakti (women power) during the Indian Air Force's fly-past. Additionally, the contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will exclusively comprise women personnel.