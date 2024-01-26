LIVE Updates| 75th Republic Day 2024 India: Women Pilots To Enthrall In Indian Air Force Fly-Past
Republic Day 2024: Over a 100 women musician will kick off the event with the melodic tunes of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, and other instruments performed by these talented women artists.
Republic Day 2024 Live Updates: India is set to mark a significant Platinum Jubilee celebration of Republic Day today, featuring a captivating display of its military strength and cultural heritage at the impressive 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in the grand festivities during the Amrit Kaal era, initiated after the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of independence.
The 90-minute parade will spotlight Viksit Bharat's diverse cultural richness, the self-reliant military prowess under the 'Aatmanirbhar' initiative, and the advancing influence of Nari Shakti. The event will be honored by the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest.
In a historic moment, the Kartavya Path will witness an unprecedented all-women Tri-Service contingent marching for the first time ever. The audience will be captivated by women pilots showcasing Nari Shakti (women power) during the Indian Air Force's fly-past. Additionally, the contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will exclusively comprise women personnel.
Republic Day 2024 Live Updates: French Contingent To Participate In Parade
With French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day of India, a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will participate Republic Day Parade in New Delhi today.
Republic Day 2024 Parade Live Update: French Prez Emmanuel Macron As Chief Guest
French President Emmanuel Macron is this year's Republic Day Parade's chief guest. President Droupadi Murmu and Macron will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment which have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.
The two Presidents will arrive in the 'traditional buggy', a practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years, the Defence Ministry said.
Republic Day 2024 Live Updates: Parade Timings
The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
Thereafter, Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade
Republic Day 2024 Live Updates: India Celebrated 75th R-day
Today India is celebrating the platinum jubilee of the country's Republic Day. Kartavyapath in the national capital is all set to witness country's military strength and cultural heritage. The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising of mechanised columns state of the art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in diversity of the nation.