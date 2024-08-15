LIVE | Independence Day 2024 India: 'Fill Youth With Pride...', Says PM Modi On Surgical Strikes By Armed Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoisted the national flag for the eleventh consecutive time during the central Independence Day celebration at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. This event serves as a platform for him to outline his government's agenda, present a progress report, announce key policies and programs, and address pressing issues.

Security measures have been intensified throughout India, with deployment of over 10,000 police officers, facial recognition systems, and snipers in Delhi.

The Independence Day festivities will be live-streamed on the official social media channels of the Indian government. Additionally, the event will be broadcast live on PM Modi's YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

The Delhi Police have issued an advisory detailing comprehensive security, law, and traffic arrangements for the August 15 celebrations.