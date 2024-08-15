LIVE | Independence Day 2024 India: 'Fill Youth With Pride...', Says PM Modi On Surgical Strikes By Armed Forces
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision during his 11th Independence Day speech on Thursday. Speaking from the Red Fort, PM Modi urged for the acceleration of India's growth to become the world's third-largest economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoisted the national flag for the eleventh consecutive time during the central Independence Day celebration at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. This event serves as a platform for him to outline his government's agenda, present a progress report, announce key policies and programs, and address pressing issues.
Security measures have been intensified throughout India, with deployment of over 10,000 police officers, facial recognition systems, and snipers in Delhi.
The Independence Day festivities will be live-streamed on the official social media channels of the Indian government. Additionally, the event will be broadcast live on PM Modi's YouTube channel and other social media platforms.
The Delhi Police have issued an advisory detailing comprehensive security, law, and traffic arrangements for the August 15 celebrations.
Independence Day 2024 Live: 'Justice over punishment prioritized in new criminal laws,' Says PM Modi.
In his Independence Day address, PM Modi emphasized that the new criminal laws have been framed with a focus on justice rather than punishment.
Independence Day 2024 Live: PM Modi's Address To The Nation
PM Modi says, "We were given a huge responsibility and we introduced major reforms on the ground...I would like to assure the countrymen, our commitment to reforms is not limited to pink paper editorials. Our commitment to reforms is not for a few days of appreciation. Our reform procedure is not under any compulsions, it is with the intention of strengthening the country. That is why, I can say that our path to reforms is the blueprint of growth in a way. This reform, this growth, this change is not just a matter of discussion for debate clubs, intellectual societies and experts. We did not do this for political compulsions...we have just one resolve - Nation First..."
15 August 2024 Celebrations Live: Highlights of PM Modi's 11th Independence Day Speech
In his 11th Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Speaking from the Red Fort on Thursday, PM Modi urged for accelerated efforts to position India as the world's third-largest economy. He also commended the government's emphasis on banking reforms and youth skill enhancement.
Independence Day 2024 Updates: PM Hails Women Self Help Groups
PM Modi says, "In last 10 years, 10 crore women joined women self-help groups. 10 crore women are becoming financially independent. When women become financially independent they become part of the decision-making system in a household leading to social change...Till now, 9 lakh crores have been given to self-help groups in the country."
Independence Day 2024 Live: PM Modi Pledges 75,000 New Medical Seats In Next 5 years
PM Modi has declared, "Over the coming five years, we will establish 75,000 new seats in medical colleges across India. A developed India by 2047 should also be a healthy India, and to achieve this, we have initiated the National Nutrition Mission."
PM Modi 15 August Speech 2024 Live: Modi Hails India's Space Sector
Speaking on the space sector, PM Modi says, "The space sector is an important aspect. We have done many reforms in this sector. Today, many startups are entering this sector. Space sector which is becoming vibrant is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. We are focusing and giving strength to this sector with a long-term idea."
78th Independence Day 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Red Fort Speech
During his Independence Day2024 speech, PM Modi said, "Be it tourism, education, health, MSME, transport, farming and agriculture sectors- in every sector a new modern system is being created. We want to move forward by adopting best practices by integration of technology."
Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi Celebrates 'Vocal For Local' As New Economic Mantra
While addressing the nation on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness that the Vocal of Locals has become a new mantra for the economic system.
"We gave the mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of 'One District One Product'," he said.
Independence Day 2024 Updates: Our Country Administered Corona Vaccines to Millions': PM Modi at Red Fort
"We cannot forget the Corona era. Our nation vaccinated millions at a pace unmatched globally. This is the nation that was once vulnerable to terrorist attacks. Now, when our armed forces conduct surgical strikes or airstrikes, the country's youth swell with pride. This is the reason for the pride of our 140 crore citizens today," Prime Minister Modi stated during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.
PM Modi says, "We gave the mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of 'One District One Product'..." (Video: PM Modi/YouTube)
Independence Day 2024 Live: Security Arrangements For Independence Day
DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary says, "Shahdara district has an interstate border and is also near the Red Fort hence it becomes a crucial place to secure. We have deployed adequate interstate forces... All the arrangements are in place. Drones and kites are being kept an eye on. Kite flying has been banned till noon..."
Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi Expresses Sympathies To Families Affected By Natural Disasters
"Natural disasters have increasingly become a concern over the past few years; I extend my sympathies to the families affected," says PM during his speech at the Red Fort.
Prime Minister Modi Gives Speech at Red Fort, Acknowledges Sacrifices Made for the Nation.
"Today, we honor the countless 'Azaadi ke deewane' who laid down their lives for our country. We owe a great debt to these heroes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the Red Fort.
Independence Day 2024 Updates: PM Modi Deliver 11th Consecutive Speech At Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered on thursday his eleventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, marking his first address since beginning his third consecutive term in office.
When PM Modi was sworn in on June 9, he matched the record of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, by serving three terms. Following Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi, PM Modi is poised to become the third prime minister to deliver the Independence Day address for the eleventh consecutive time.
PM Modi Delivers Speech At Red Fort
PM Modi Hoists National Flat At Red Fort