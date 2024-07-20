LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result DEAR Narmada MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw (SHORTLY): Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM, Check lotterysambad.one
Nagaland Lottery Result Stork Night Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM to be out soon on lotterysambad.one. Check Full list of winners and Lucky Draw Number here.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 20-07-2024 Saturday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DONNER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday 20.07.2024 Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 06-07-2024 Saturday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result June 20-07-2024
Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR NARMADA Result 20.07.2024
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Narmada and Draw Date: 20.07.2024.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 20.07.2024 Live: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.