LIVE Updates | Agartala Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Result: Congress’s Sudip Roy Barman vs BJP’s Papia Dutta vs RPI’s Arnab Roy

Agartala Assembly Election Live Updates: Tripura elections result will be out today for the crucial Assembly polls where top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few weeks. The northeastern state is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance seeking to retain power, the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) eyeing a dream debut after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls.

Agartala Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the key constituencies in the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura. It is a part of Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pratima Bhoumik won from Tripura West Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 305689 votes by defeating Subal Bhowmik of the INC. Congress's Sudip Roy Barman will be contesting against BJP’s Papiya Dutta and Arnab Roy of RPI in Agartala Constituency.

According to the Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll, BJP is likely to win 29-36 seats in Tripura It is well ahead of the rival alliance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the Indian National Congress in exit poll results.