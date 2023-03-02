topStoriesenglish2578657
TRIPURA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2023

LIVE Updates | Agartala Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Result: Congress’s Sudip Roy Barman vs BJP’s Papia Dutta vs RPI’s Arnab Roy

Agartala Tripura Election Assembly Election 2023 Result Live Updates: Congress’s Sudip Roy Barman is up against BJP’s Papia Dutta and RPI’s Arnab Roy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Agartala Assembly Election Live Updates: Tripura elections result will be out today for the crucial Assembly polls where top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few weeks. The northeastern state is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance seeking to retain power, the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) eyeing a dream debut after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls.

Agartala Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the key constituencies in the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura. It is a part of Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pratima Bhoumik won from Tripura West Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 305689 votes by defeating Subal Bhowmik of the INC. Congress's Sudip Roy Barman will be contesting against BJP’s Papiya Dutta and Arnab Roy of RPI in Agartala Constituency.

According to the Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll, BJP is likely to win 29-36 seats in Tripura It is well ahead of the rival alliance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the Indian National Congress in exit poll results. 

02 March 2023
08:36 AM

Agartala Tripura assembly election results 2023 Updates CM Manik Saha Visits Temple Ahead Of Vote Count

Chief Minister Manik Saha visited a temple on Thursday morning and sought Mata Tripura Sundari's blessings. Vote counting process in underway.

08:29 AM

Agartala Election Result Live Updates: BJP Performs Puja At Party Office in Agartala

The BJP held a pooja at the party office in the state capital Agartala today before the counting got underway. Rajib Bhattacharjee, the head of the Tripura BJP, expressed confidence in the state's ability to elect him again. "Today, we performed puja and sought Mata Tripureshwari's blessings at the party office. Tripura will see the BJP retake power. We'll win by a wide margin "ANI, a news source, cited Bhattacharjee.

07:48 AM

Agartala Tripura Election Result Live Updates

In Agartala constituency, it will be a fierce battle between Papiya Datta from the BJP-IPFT alliance and Sudip Roy Barman from the Left-Congress alliance.
 

07:20 AM

Agartala Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates

Welcome to the live blog of Agratala Assembly Election result. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 AM.

