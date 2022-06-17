Agnipath protests LIVE updates: 200 train services affected, 35 trains cancelled as stir turns violent
Violence against Agnipath scheme rocked Secunderabad railway station on Friday (June 17) as hundreds of youth set afire a train and vandalised the station. The protesters went on rampage at the station, setting afire East Coast Express, stalls and other railway property. In Bihar, protests continued for the second consecutive day as protestors disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of the state. The movement of trains was affected as agitating protestors chose to voice their concerns by sitting on the railway tracks. Roads were also blocked at many places. During the protest, a tyre was burnt on the railway track.
- Many people, including politicians, have said that the Centre’s new scheme is unfair
- They claimed it would end up depriving the recruited personnel of various monetary benefits
- Ministry of Home Affairs has assured that while recruiting Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Aginveers will be prioritised
This scheme entails a recruitment process for individuals with ranks below that of officers, with the goal of deploying fitter, younger troops on the front lines, many of whom will be on four-year contracts. It's envisioned as a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. But many people, including politicians, have said that the Centre’s new scheme is unfair and would end up depriving the recruited personnel of various monetary benefits, while only 25% of the recruits will have a future in the Armed forces at the end of the four-year period. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has assured that while recruiting Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Aginveers will be prioritised.
A total of 200 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation; 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country, reports ANI.
Agnipath Row: Mobile internet, SMS suspended in Faridabad's Ballabgarh
Following violent protests in Palwal against the Agnipath scheme, Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure. The order, which was issued by the Home department and came into effect after 12 am on Friday, led to the suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services, including bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumours, officials said.
The Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit for joining the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services will benefit a large number of youth, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. "The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the corona pandemic for the last two years, so Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has taken a sensitive decision, showing concern for the youth, to give them two years concession in the age limit from 21 years to 23 years in the first year of Agnipath scheme," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
A large number of youth will benefit by this decision. Through the Agnipath scheme, they will move forward in the service to the country and their bright future, he said. "I thank @narendramodi ji," he added.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday demanded the Central government to withdraw the 'Agnipath' scheme with immediate effect following protests in parts of the country over the scheme. The Congress leader took on her Twitter handle and posted in Hindi, "Not even 24 hours have passed within which the BJP government had to change the rules of new army recruitment scheme. It means that the plan is being imposed on the youth in a hurry. PM Narendra Modi ji, please withdraw this scheme immediately. At first, you should give an appointment (letters) and result in the recruitment of the Air Force. Do army recruitment (with age relaxation) as before."
24 घंटे भी नहीं बीते कि भाजपा सरकार को नई आर्मी भर्ती का नियम बदलना पड़ा
मतलब, योजना जल्दबाजी में युवाओं पर थोपी जा रही है@narendramodi जी
इस स्कीम को तुरंत वापस लीजिए
एयरफोर्स की रुकी भर्तियों में नियुक्ति और रिजल्ट दीजिए।
सेना भर्ती को (आयु में छूट देकर) पहले की तरह कीजिए
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 17, 2022
The residence of Bihar's Deputy CM Renu Devi, in Bettiah, was attacked by agitators during their protest against Agnipath Scheme. Her son told news agency ANI, "Our residence in Bettiah was attacked. We suffered a lot of damage. She (Renu Devi) is in Patna."
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand what the people of the country want as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his "friends". He said this a day after the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under 'Agnipath', amid protests by youth in several parts of the country against the scheme.
East Central Railway issues helpline numbers for the following Railway Stations, amidst the protests over the recently launched #AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/ADWdcA3EER
— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022
The protest against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme relating to recruitment in the armed forces spread to the South on Friday when unidentified miscreants went on the rampage at the Secunderabad Railway station, setting on fire a parcel coach of a passenger train. The agitators shouted slogans against the Centre demanding normal recruitment of army jobs, South Central Railway sources said. The agitators, numbering about 300-350, pelted stones and set a parcel coach of a passenger train on fire, they said. Some stalls in the railway station suffered damage, they said.
In Bihar, protests continued for the second consecutive day as protestors on Friday disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of the state. In the Begusarai district, the agitated youth blocked the Rajbara Gumti road. The movement of trains was affected as agitating protestors chose to voice their concerns by sitting on the railway tracks. Roads were also blocked at many places. During the protest, a tyre was burnt on the railway track.
Roadways buses were vandalised in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Friday as mobs protesting against the `Agnipath` scheme went on rampage. Youths protesting against the short-term contract scheme in armed forces, pelted stones and damaged government properties.
