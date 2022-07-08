New Delhi: At least 14 people were killed after a cloudburst struck near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir on Friday evening (July 8). This triggered flash floods that damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens. As per an official around 30-35 people are missing while five have been rescued, PTI reported. Chief Operating Officer of the Amarnath Shrine board said that the rescued pilgrims were being taken to safe places and NDRF teams and Indian Army helicopters were deployed to help the pilgrims.

"One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed & another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far; 3 rescued alive," NDRF DG, Atul Karwal said.

CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has shared the helpline numbers for the family members of the devotees who undertook the Amarnath Yatra.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Amarnath Shrine cloudburst