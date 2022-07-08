NewsIndia
AMARNATH CLOUDBURST

Amarnath cave cloudburst LIVE updates: 14 dead, 5 rescued, NDRF teams, Army helicopters on spot

Amarnath cave cloudburst LIVE updates: Around 30-35 people are missing while five have been rescued after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

LIVE Blog

New Delhi: At least 14 people were killed after a cloudburst struck near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir on Friday evening (July 8). This triggered flash floods that damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens. As per an official around 30-35 people are missing while five have been rescued, PTI reported. Chief Operating Officer of the Amarnath Shrine board said that the rescued pilgrims were being taken to safe places and NDRF teams and Indian Army helicopters were deployed to help the pilgrims. 

"One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed & another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far; 3 rescued alive," NDRF DG, Atul Karwal said.

CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has shared the helpline numbers for the family members of the devotees who undertook the Amarnath Yatra. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Amarnath Shrine cloudburst

08 July 2022
23:20 PM

Amarnath Yatra has been suspended till further notice. (ANI)

