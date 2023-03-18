LIVE Updates: Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Detained, Internet Services Suspended In Punjab

Punjab police has taken pro-khalistan preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and 6 other members of his group, sources told Zee News today. The police detained Amritpal Singh from Punjab’s Nakodar. As per sources, a heavily armed unit of Punjab police chased Amritpal Singh's vehicle and reportedly surrounded him at Mehatpur village in Jalandhar’s Shahkot. His other six aides were arrested from Jalandhar. Internet services have been restricted in several districts across the state to maintain peace and order.

