LIVE Updates: Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Detained, Internet Services Suspended In Punjab
Amritpal Singh Detention Live Updates: Punjab police has taken pro-khalistan preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and 6 other members of his group, sources told Zee News today.
Punjab police has taken pro-khalistan preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and 6 other members of his group, sources told Zee News today. The police detained Amritpal Singh from Punjab’s Nakodar. As per sources, a heavily armed unit of Punjab police chased Amritpal Singh's vehicle and reportedly surrounded him at Mehatpur village in Jalandhar’s Shahkot. His other six aides were arrested from Jalandhar. Internet services have been restricted in several districts across the state to maintain peace and order.
"Request all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain Law and Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," tweets Punjab police.
Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony
Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order
Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech pic.twitter.com/gMwxlOrov3
— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 18, 2023
Punjab Congress Chief's Cryptic Tweet
Congress's Punjab unit President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted,"True Sikhs of the Guru do not run away. Even though compulsion Punjab Police is doing its job. All Punjabis are requested to maintain peace."
ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸੱਚੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਭੱਜਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੇ।
ਚਾਹੇ ਮਜਬੂਰੀ ਵੱਸ ਹੀ @PunjabPoliceInd ਆਪਣਾ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
ਸਮੂਹ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖੋ।
— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) March 18, 2023
Internet Services Suspended
All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety: Dept of Home Affairs and Justice, Punjab
