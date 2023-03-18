topStoriesenglish2585073
NewsIndia
AMRITPAL SINGH LIVE UPDATES

LIVE Updates: Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Detained, Internet Services Suspended In Punjab

Amritpal Singh Detention Live Updates: Punjab police has taken pro-khalistan preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and 6 other members of his group, sources told Zee News today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 05:01 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Punjab police has taken pro-khalistan preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and 6 other members of his group, sources told Zee News today.  The police detained Amritpal Singh from Punjab’s Nakodar. As per sources, a heavily armed unit of Punjab police chased Amritpal Singh's vehicle and reportedly surrounded him at Mehatpur village in Jalandhar’s Shahkot. His other six aides were arrested from Jalandhar. Internet services have been restricted in several districts across the state to maintain peace and order.

Check All The Live Updates on Amritpal Singh's Arrest

18 March 2023
16:55 PM

"Request all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain Law and Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," tweets Punjab police.

16:48 PM

Punjab Congress Chief's Cryptic Tweet

Congress's Punjab unit President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted,"True Sikhs of the Guru do not run away. Even though compulsion Punjab Police is doing its job. All Punjabis are requested to maintain peace."

16:45 PM

Internet Services Suspended

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety: Dept of Home Affairs and Justice, Punjab
 

Amritpal Singh Live UpdatesAmritpal Singh Arrest LiveAmritpal Singh DetentionPunjab Internet SuspendedJalandhar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle