Live: Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests rock Bihar, several arrested in Uttar Pradesh for violence

Lalu Prasad Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has called for a bandh in Bihar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protest started early morning as agitators took to streets with banners and placards demanding rolling back of the Act. Road and rail traffic has been adversely affected as the agitators blocked the highways and vandalised public property.

Roads in Hajipur, Patna Gandhi Setu Road, NH-83, NH-31 and NH-110 have also been taken over by the protestors bringing the traffic to a standstill.

Schools and other educational institutes have been closed in the wake of protests.

Anti-CAA protests have rocked India since last week. Delhi recently witnessed violent clashes over the amended Act.

Here are the live updates from the protests across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act.