Live: Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests rock Bihar, several arrested in Uttar Pradesh for violence

21 December 2019, 12:35 PM
BJP RALLIES IN SUPPORT OF CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT
DATE : 21ST DECEMBER, 2019
DISTRICT : KOLKATA
TIME : 4 PM
VENUE : LORDS BAKERY TO LAKE MALL
EVENT : RALLY
TIME : 4:30 PM
VENUE : 172A, VIVEKANANDA ROAD
EVENT : RALLY
TIME : 4:30 PM
VENUE : KESTOPUR MASTARDA SHRITI SANGHA
EVENT : RALLY
LEADER : SHRI SHAMIK BHATTACHARYA
TIME : 5 PM
VENUE : HARIGHOSH STREET - BEADON STREET
EVENT : RALLY
21 December 2019, 12:34 PM
Siddaramaiah, Congress: As per notice, I can't go to Mangaluru by train, bus or car. I don't know if democracy is there in state or at Centre. If situation is favorable for them, why not for me. We aren't going to provoke ppl.We don't have to learn lessons about law&order from them
21 December 2019, 12:33 PM
भागलपुर: बंद के दौरान RJD कार्यकर्ताओं ने की तोड़फोड़
LIVE TV : https://t.co/TL3D2XJAPg
21 December 2019, 11:29 AM
15 arrested for violence in Daryaganj area. The protesters had torched a car and were pelting stone as the police resorted to using water cannon in order to disperse the crowd.
21 December 2019, 11:24 AM
The diversion on Noida Kalindi Marg on Route 13A will also remain closed on Saturday in the wake of Anti-CAA protests, as directed by the Delhi Police. People are advised to take an alternate route via Delhi/Faridabad to avoid any kind of inconvenience.
21 December 2019, 11:23 AM
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday informed that the entry and exit gates of all the metro stations have been opened and normal services will continue in all the metro stations.
21 December 2019, 11:23 AM
Tamil Nadu: Left organisations hold protest against Citizenship Act outside MGR Chennai Central railway station.
21 December 2019, 11:10 AM
RJD members blocked the highway by burning tyres. While in Vaishali, the highway was blocked by them with the help of buffaloes. In Darbhanga, party supporters also protested at the railway line and disrupted train movement.
21 December 2019, 11:09 AM
RJD supporters blocked highways at Darbhanga and Vaishali here on Saturday. In Darbhanga, RJD workers and supporters protested bare chest, sloganeering against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and central government.
21 December 2019, 11:08 AM
Protesters enter Patna Junction, police mediates.
21 December 2019, 11:02 AM
Bihar: VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) party workers break barricades during demonstration in Patna against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/dZjHsKIRXb
21 December 2019, 10:50 AM
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.
21 December 2019, 10:50 AM
Protests have intensified in various parts of the country after the Parliament passed the CAA last week.
21 December 2019, 10:50 AM
Tejashwi termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as unconstitutional and against humanity. "It has exposed the divisive character of the BJP," he said.
21 December 2019, 10:50 AM
Opposing the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said the people`s documents often get washed away in floods in the state, and hence they cannot prove their identity if the NRC is implemented. "In Bihar, people`s documents flow away with floodwaters. How can they prove their identity," asked Yadav.
21 December 2019, 10:49 AM
"Bihar will be closed tomorrow. So I appeal to the people for their support," Tejashwi said.
21 December 2019, 10:49 AM
Bihar: RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers hold protest in Darbhanga. RJD has called a bandh in Bihar today against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/sQIKBoRQuD
21 December 2019, 10:48 AM
Bihar: RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers hold protest in Patna. RJD has called a bandh in Bihar today against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/vAsqpzw8aW
21 December 2019, 10:48 AM
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has warned the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the protests. He said that if anyone tries to stop the protests and tries to take strict action against them, they will have to pay a heavy price for it.