NewsIndia
AP ECET 2022

AP ECET Result 2022 (OUT) LIVE: Check ECET Results Declared on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET Result 2022 (OUT) LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Results declared today, August 10, 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Scroll down for more details. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 01:10 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

AP ECET Result 2022 (OUT) LIVE: Check ECET Results Declared on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
LIVE Blog

AP ECET Result 2022 (OUT) LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Results are expected to be declared today, August 10, 2022 at 2 PM by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Once available, students can download their ECET results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi. An announcement of the results for the exam held on July 22, 2022, will be made. To view their results online, candidates would need to have their AP ECET hall tickets. Everyone will be able to download their ECET rank cards using that number and their registration number.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release of the results. Candidates are reminded that the AP ECET Results 2022 date is only as per local media reports. All applicants must keep their AP ECET 2022 rank cards safe because they will be useful during the counselling process. Please take note that the AP ECET Counselling 2022 will be used to handle final admissions to courses at all colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP ECET Counseling 2022 timetable is often made available by APSCHE as soon as the results are announced, according to prior patterns. The counselling is conducted in a series of rounds, and anyone who doesn't get a seat in one round has the option of applying for the following one.

10 August 2022
13:01 PM

AP ECET 2022: Counselling

As per past trends, the AP ECET Counselling 2022 schedule is declared by the APSCHE right after the results are announced.

12:59 PM

AP ECET 2022- After results

Students who qualify in the AP ECET 2022 exam will be eligible for the counselling process.

12:30 PM

AP ECET 2022 Results

AP ECET Exams were conducted on July 22, 2022.

12:27 PM

AP ECET 2022 Results: Here’s how to check the scores 

- Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

- On the homepage, a link saying AP ECET result 2022 will be available.

- Click on the link.

- Enter the registration number and hall ticket number, the AP ECET results will appear on the screen.

- Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

12:24 PM

AP ECET 2022: Results

AP ECET Results 2022 is expected to be out today at 2 PM.

AP ECET 2022ap ecet resultsap ecet results dateap ecet results manabadicets.apsche.ap.gov.inapsche ecet 2022ap ecet hall ticket download 2022manabadi results 2022apecet results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC
DNA Video
DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
DNA Video
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?