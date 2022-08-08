AP ICET 2022 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 Results date has been announced by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The AP ICET 2022 results will be out today August 8, 2022. AP ICET results are expected to be out at 3 PM. Students will be able to check their ICET Results on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi. Candidates would need their AP ICET hall ticket 2022 to download their ICET rank cards and check their results. They can also check latest updates below.

AP ICET 2022 was conducted on July 25, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for admissions into the first year of MBA and MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in various state colleges in Andhra Pradesh appeared for this exam.