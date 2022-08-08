AP ICET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: APCHSE Results TODAY at 3 PM on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check latest updates here
AP ICET Results 2022 to be declared today at 3 PM, scroll down for more details.
AP ICET 2022 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 Results date has been announced by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The AP ICET 2022 results will be out today August 8, 2022. AP ICET results are expected to be out at 3 PM. Students will be able to check their ICET Results on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi. Candidates would need their AP ICET hall ticket 2022 to download their ICET rank cards and check their results. They can also check latest updates below.
AP ICET 2022 was conducted on July 25, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for admissions into the first year of MBA and MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in various state colleges in Andhra Pradesh appeared for this exam.
APICET 2022 Results
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 (APICET-2022) is a state-wide entrance examination for admission into MBA and MCA courses offered by various universities. the results will be out today.
AP ICET 2022 Results: Exams
ICET is entrusted to Andhra University by APSCHE for the year 2022 and is held on July 25, 2022 in two sessions (Forenoon session: 9.00am to 11.30am & Afternoon session: 3.00pm to 5.30pm).
