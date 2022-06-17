AP Intermediate Results 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh, (BIE AP), will announce Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results 2022 today June 17. The Intermediate exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards. The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.

Students who receive more than 90% in these results will be eligible for scholarships from the state government.

