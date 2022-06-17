AP Intermediate Results 2022 (SOON) LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year results to be declared any time at bie.ap.gov.in - check details here
AP Intermediate Results 2022 (SOON) LIVE updates: Nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022.
Trending Photos
AP Intermediate Results 2022 (SOON): The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh, (BIE AP), is expected to announce Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results 2022 soon. As per latest media reports AP Intermediate Result 2022 is expected to be released in the fourth week of June.AP Inter Result 2022 was initially expected to be released on June 15, 2022 however, as per the latest update, the inter results for AP are expected to be released next week, which is the fourth week of June. The Intermediate exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards.
The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.
Students who receive more than 90% in these results will be eligible for scholarships from the state government. Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority.
Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest and Live Updates
Check AP Intermediate Results 2022 / AP Inter 1st and 2nd Yeat Results 2022 / Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022 / Andhra Pradesh, (BIE AP) Inter Result 2022 to be Out any time at bie.ap.gov.in
AP Intermediate Results 2022: AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result to be declared soon. The Andhra Pradesh Board is likely to announce the AP Inter Result 2022 soon. The AP Intermediate exams were held from 6th May to 24th May, 2022.
AP Inte Results 2022: The board has notified that students will be provided digital scorecards. The digital scorecards will be made available online by the AP BIE on the official website – bie.ap.gov.in.
AP Intermediate Results 2022: No official announcement yet
The AP Inter students must note that the board has not announced any official date for the declaration of the results. As per the details available, around 4.7 lakh students had registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022. Around 4,64,756 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams.
As per media latest reports, the AP Inter Results 2022 are expected to release sometime between June 20 to June 25, 2022. Stay tuned to Zee News with the latest update on the Intermediate Results 2022.
Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP is expected to release the AP Intermediate Result 2022 soon. The Intermediate results would be declared online on the board's official website bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Results would also be availale on manabadi.
Manabadi has not confirmed the release date of AP intermediate results 2022 yet. As per sources close to TSBIE, TS Inter 2nd Year result is most likely to be released by June 20 or June 23.
AP Intermediate Result 2022: How to check the result
- Go to BSEAP's official website - bse.ap.gov.in
- On the home page, click the AP Inter Result link
- Enter your login information and click on submit button
- It's done! Your result will now be displayed on the screen
- Download, save and keep a hard copy for future reference
Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2022: Students Passed
Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2022 are now available. This year, 1521003 students passed the SSC examination.
AP Inter Results 2022: Last year result date
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the AP Inter 2nd year result 2021 on July 23 at a press conference by State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.
AP Intermediate results 2022: Candidates awaiting their results
Candidates who are eagerly awaiting the Inter 1st, 2nd year AP should keep a close eye on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter results 2022: Passing Percentage
Students must obtain a minimum of 33 percent in each subject to pass the AP Inter 1st year exam 2022 and AP Inter 2nd year exam 2022.
AP Inter Results 2022: Tentative Dates
The tentative date for the AP Inter Result 2022. The Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results are expected to be released between June 20 and 25, 2022.
AP Inter Result 2022: How to Check Your Scores
- BSEAP's official website can be found at bse.ap.gov.in.
- On the home page, click the AP Inter Result link.
- Enter your login information and click the submit button.
- Your completed result will be displayed on the screen.
- Examine the outcome and save the page.
- Make a hard copy for future reference.
Students who receive more than 90% in these results will be eligible for scholarships from the state government.
To pass the AP Class 11th Result 2022 and AP 12th Result 2022, students must score more than the minimum qualifying marks of 33 for each subject.
The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.
AP Intermediate 2022 exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022.
More Stories