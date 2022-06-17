AP Intermediate Results 2022 (SOON): The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh, (BIE AP), is expected to announce Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results 2022 soon. As per latest media reports AP Intermediate Result 2022 is expected to be released in the fourth week of June.AP Inter Result 2022 was initially expected to be released on June 15, 2022 however, as per the latest update, the inter results for AP are expected to be released next week, which is the fourth week of June. The Intermediate exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards.

The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.

Students who receive more than 90% in these results will be eligible for scholarships from the state government.

