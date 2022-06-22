AP Intermediate Results 2022: Check Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year results Date, Time and other updates here at bie.ap.gov.in
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, (BIE AP) is all set to announce AP Intermediate Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year Declared.Students can check their Intermediate Results on bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, (BIE AP) is all set to announce AP Intermediate Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year very soon and likely in the last week of June. According to the latest report of local dailies, AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022 are likely to be released in the fourth week of June. Students must notice that an official confirmation is still awaited, students will be able to check their Intermediate Results 2022 date, time and other updates on bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.
"There is no date on AP Inter results yet. BIE is working on completing the evaluation process and some last-minute things are left. The result date will be made available on the official website. We can't give you any date yet but yes you can expect the results in June," sources told an English Daily.
The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards for AP Intermediate Results 2022 available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.
AP Intermediate 1st year result: Girls outshine boys
AP Intermediate 1st year result announced. Girls out shine boys with pass percentage of 60 % while boys scoured 49 %.
AP Inter 2nd year result: 61% pass
This year a total of 61 % of candidates have passed the AP Intermediate 2nd year examination.
AP Inter first year result: 54% pass
This year a total of 54 %v candidates have passed the AP Intermediate first year examination.
AP 1st & 2nd year results 2022: Krishna district tops
Krishna district stood first with 72 per cent
Kadapa good last with : 50 per cent
AP Board Inter 1st Year Results announced
Here's the direct link to check AP Inter 1st year result
AP Inter 2nd year result announced
Here's the direct link to check AP Inter 2nd year result
AP Intermediate result out: Link here
BIEAP has announced the AP 2nd year result. Here's the direct link to check the result
AP Intermediate Results 2022 Declared
AP Inter 1st year result CD released by the education minister of the state.
AP Inter Results 2022: Last year result date
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the AP Inter 2nd year result 2021 on July 23 at a press conference by State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.
AP Inter Result 2022: Intermediate 1st & 2nd year result this week
Manabadi has not confirmed the release date of AP intermediate results 2022 yet. However, sources close to TSBIE say, TS Inter 2nd Year result is most likely to be released by June 23.
AP Inter Results 2022: Digital scorecards for students
The board has notified that students will be provided digital scorecards. The digital scorecards will be made available online by the AP BIE on the official website – bie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter Results 2022: No official confirmation
The AP Board has not officially confirmed the result declaration, but results are expected to be declared in the third week of June.
Greetings students, parents and teachers. Stay tuned to Zee News for the Latest and Live updates on AP Intermediate Results 2022.
AP Intermediate Result 2022: Check Passing Marks
Students need to score more than the minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the AP Class 11th Result 2022 and AP 12th Result 2022.
AP Intermediate Results 2022
Over 4.5 lakh students had registered for the concerned examinations and roughly 4,64,756 lakh appeared in them.
AP Intermediate Results 2022: Where to check scorecards
The AP Inter score card and mark sheet will be available on the Board's official website, bie.ap.gov.in. Around 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 this year.
AP Intermediate Result 2022: Websites to check scores
- bie.ap.gov.in
- manabadi.co.in
AP Inter Results 2022: How to check AP results
- Visit the official BSEAP websites at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.
- Click on the "Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year result 2022" link on the homepage.
- Enter your login information and click the submit button.
- The results of your Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.
- Take a printout of the AP Inter Results 2022 for future reference.
