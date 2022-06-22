The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, (BIE AP) is all set to announce AP Intermediate Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year Declared.Students can check their Intermediate Results on bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, (BIE AP) is all set to announce AP Intermediate Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year very soon and likely in the last week of June. According to the latest report of local dailies, AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022 are likely to be released in the fourth week of June. Students must notice that an official confirmation is still awaited, students will be able to check their Intermediate Results 2022 date, time and other updates on bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

"There is no date on AP Inter results yet. BIE is working on completing the evaluation process and some last-minute things are left. The result date will be made available on the official website. We can't give you any date yet but yes you can expect the results in June," sources told an English Daily.

The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards for AP Intermediate Results 2022 available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.

