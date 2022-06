AP SSC Board Results 2022: The Andhra Pradesh SSC Board 10th results 2022 will declare today (June 4, 2022) at 11 am on the official website of BSEAP (Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education). Once announced, the students who appeared in AP SSC 10th Class exam 2022 will be able to check their score cards on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com. According to reports, the Board will not release a merit list, as they have taken the decision to stop the declaration of ranks to students appearing in the examination.

Notably, the AP SSC 10th class exam 2022 was conducted from April 27 to May 9 and nearly 6.5 lakh students appeared in the AP 10th exams this time in offline mode. Students are now eagerly awaiting the results of the examination which will be out today and specific websites affiliated with the Board.

