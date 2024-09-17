Arvind Kejriwal Resignation LIVE Updates: Who Will Be New Delhi CM As Kejriwal Set To Resign Today? Announcement At Noon

Arvind Kejriwal Resignation LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's self-imposed 48-hour deadline to resign concludes today. He is scheduled to meet with the Lieutenant Governor at 4:30 pm, but his successor remains unconfirmed. On Monday evening, AAP’s 12-member Political Affairs Committee, the party's top decision-making body, convened at Kejriwal’s residence to deliberate on potential candidates for his replacement.

In a statement to AAP workers outside the party office, Kejriwal declared, “I am going to resign after two days and ask people whether I am honest. Till they respond, I won't sit on CM's chair."

Atishi, AAP’s senior minister, is the leading candidate to succeed Kejriwal, with Saurabh Bhardwaj, Raghav Chadha, Kailash Gahlot, and Sanjay Singh also being considered.