Arvind Kejriwal Resignation LIVE Updates: Who Will Be New Delhi CM As Kejriwal Set To Resign Today? Announcement At Noon
Kejriwal Resignation LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faces a self-imposed deadline of 48-hour to resign today, with uncertainty surrounding his successor and ongoing discussions within the Aam Aadmi Party.
Arvind Kejriwal Resignation LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's self-imposed 48-hour deadline to resign concludes today. He is scheduled to meet with the Lieutenant Governor at 4:30 pm, but his successor remains unconfirmed. On Monday evening, AAP’s 12-member Political Affairs Committee, the party's top decision-making body, convened at Kejriwal’s residence to deliberate on potential candidates for his replacement.
In a statement to AAP workers outside the party office, Kejriwal declared, “I am going to resign after two days and ask people whether I am honest. Till they respond, I won't sit on CM's chair."
Atishi, AAP’s senior minister, is the leading candidate to succeed Kejriwal, with Saurabh Bhardwaj, Raghav Chadha, Kailash Gahlot, and Sanjay Singh also being considered.
Kejriwal Resignation LIVE: ‘Why Didn't He Resign Earlier...’ Says BJP's Hardeep Puri
In response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent resignation announcement, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Kejriwal's timing and motivations. Puri told ANI, "...I think he was locked up for around 145 days...why didn't he resign earlier or during those 145 days? If you want to resign, do it...don't claim that you are doing something special." He further noted that Kejriwal's resignation is constrained by the Supreme Court's bail conditions, which prohibit him from attending his office or signing documents. Puri emphasized the gravity of the corruption allegations against Kejriwal, stating, "It is a serious corruption case against him, he will still have to answer."
Kejriwal's Resignation LIVE: AAP Minister's Arriving At Delhi CM's Residence
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar has arrived at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for the legislative party meeting. Regarding the appointment of the new Delhi CM, he stated, "I have no details. Decisions will be made in the legislative party meeting."
Arvind Kejriwal Resignation LIVE Updates: AAP Compares Decision to Bharat's Rule in Ramayana
AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj defended the party's upcoming decision on the Chief Minister's post, stating, "... It does not matter who sits on the CM chair because the mandate was for Arvind Kejriwal. The public chose Arvind Kejriwal. He has said that he will not sit on the CM chair until the people ask again but the chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal for these and the next 5 years... One of us will sit on the chair until the elections take place. It will be similar to the way Bharat ruled in the absence of Lord Ram... There will be a discussion with the MLAs today and the name may be decided in it..."