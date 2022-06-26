Assam AHSEC HS Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Class 12th result 2022 on Monday, June 27, at 9 am. Once released, students can visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in – and resultsassam.nic.in to download their score cards. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took on Twitter to confirm the date and time for Assam HS results. “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes,” CM tweeted.

AHSEC is likely to hold a press conference at 9 am, where result data like pass percentage and toppers' names will be announced. Soon after that, students can check their scores on the official websites.Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA had announced Class 10 or Matric final examination results, 2022.

