ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result for Grade 3 and 4 to be DECLARED TODAY on sebaonline.org- Check latest updates here

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 posts by today. As per the latesdt media reports, the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 is likely to be released this week, 2022. However, the board has not released any imformation about the release date and time of the result and an official confirmation is awaited

Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.

Check live and latest updates on Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022

13 October 2022
15:07 PM

Assam Direct Recruitment: Over 4 lakh candidates awaiting result

This year for the recruitment for Grade 3 & 4 posts over 4 lakh candidates appeared and now all are waiting for their results.

15:06 PM

Websites to check your sebaonline.org 2022 result direct Recruitment

Sebaonline.org
https://deforms.in/SLRC_CLASS_IV/?r

14:03 PM

Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: Website to check your result

sebaonline.org, Direct link to check result will be provided here stay tuned.

14:01 PM

Assam Direct Recruitment: Result for grade 3 and 4

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 result for grade 3 and 4 is expected to be declared today 9 October.

 

13:59 PM

Assam Direct Recruitment Total Vacancies

13:57 PM

Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: Here's how to check 

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

