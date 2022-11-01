topStories
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Grade 3 result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at sebaonline.org- Check latest updates here

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 posts by today. As per the latest media reports, the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 is likely to be released on Nov 2, 2022. However, the board has not released any imformation about the release date and time of the result and an official confirmation is awaited

Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.

Stay tuned to Zee News for live and latest updates on Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022

