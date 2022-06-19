Assam HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release the class 12th Result 2022 soon. According to updated reports, the results' date, time, and an official announcement will be made any day now. The candidates will be able to check their Assam 12th result 2022 at the official websites, once announced. Students who took the Assam High School Exam 2022 should keep an eye on the AHSEC's official website - ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. However, students must note that there is no official confirmation yet on Assam HS result 2022 date and time.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma is expected to make an official announcement about the result dates soon.

Notably, nearly 2.5 lakh students took the Higher Secondary Examination this year and have been waiting for the results eagerly. The Assam Board held from 15th March and continued until 12th April 2022.