Assam HS Result 2022 LIVE: AHSEC to announce Class 12th results on ahsec.assam.gov.in - Check details here
Assam HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release the class 12th Result 2022 soon. According to updated reports, the results' date, time, and an official announcement will be made any day now. The candidates will be able to check their Assam 12th result 2022 at the official websites, once announced. Students who took the Assam High School Exam 2022 should keep an eye on the AHSEC's official website - ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. However, students must note that there is no official confirmation yet on Assam HS result 2022 date and time.
The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma is expected to make an official announcement about the result dates soon.
Notably, nearly 2.5 lakh students took the Higher Secondary Examination this year and have been waiting for the results eagerly. The Assam Board held from 15th March and continued until 12th April 2022.
Assam HS Result 2022: Direct Link
Assam HS Class 12 result 2022, direct link to check your scorecards
Assam HS Class 12 result: Download your scorecards by following these steps
- Visit the AHSEC's official website.
- Click on the link that says HS AHSEC Result 2022.
- Enter the Roll Number from the admit card.
- Press the submit button.
- The Assam High School Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
- Download or print the Assam Board 12th Result 2022 that has been published online.
Assam HS Result 2022: Other details
Assam HS Result 2022: Time and date
Assam HS Result 2022 Update
