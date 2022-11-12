LIVE Updates | Himachal Elections 2022, Trending Opinions and Reactions: PM Modi extends wishes to first-time voters

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: There is a continuous buzz on social media as voting for the Assembly Elections will begin at 8 am on Saturday (Nov 12) across Himachal Pradesh to elect leaders in 68 constituencies. While Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are old players in the state, this year the Aam Aadmi Party and Communist Party of India (M) also entered the field. Currently, the BJP is in power with Jai Ram Thakur as the Chief Minister. Congress forms the Opposition in the state. This year, the main polling issues in the hill state are unemployment, especially the lack of government jobs.

Main polling issues

Another big issue is the disgruntled apple farmers of the state who are protesting against high costs of production and low prices. Other than that, the Old Pension Plan has also become a polling talking point with the Congress promising to bring back the scheme. It has done so in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

BJP, Congress Campaigns

In terms of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several visits to key areas of the state to draw supporters for 'Mission Repeat' -- for another term with the BJP. The party saw several of its candidates ditching it and standing as independents. The Congress, on the other hand, saw many candidates leave and join the BJP ahead of polls. Its campaign was led by Priyanka Gandhi as Rahul Gandhi was busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.