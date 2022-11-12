LIVE Updates | Himachal Elections 2022, Trending Opinions and Reactions: PM Modi extends wishes to first-time voters
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Latest Buzz: Take a look at what prominent leaders, commentators, and netizens are talking about on voting day.
Trending Photos
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: There is a continuous buzz on social media as voting for the Assembly Elections will begin at 8 am on Saturday (Nov 12) across Himachal Pradesh to elect leaders in 68 constituencies. While Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are old players in the state, this year the Aam Aadmi Party and Communist Party of India (M) also entered the field. Currently, the BJP is in power with Jai Ram Thakur as the Chief Minister. Congress forms the Opposition in the state. This year, the main polling issues in the hill state are unemployment, especially the lack of government jobs.
Main polling issues
Another big issue is the disgruntled apple farmers of the state who are protesting against high costs of production and low prices. Other than that, the Old Pension Plan has also become a polling talking point with the Congress promising to bring back the scheme. It has done so in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
BJP, Congress Campaigns
In terms of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several visits to key areas of the state to draw supporters for 'Mission Repeat' -- for another term with the BJP. The party saw several of its candidates ditching it and standing as independents. The Congress, on the other hand, saw many candidates leave and join the BJP ahead of polls. Its campaign was led by Priyanka Gandhi as Rahul Gandhi was busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on trending opinions on Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur's wife says, 'It's a special day...'
It's a very special day for us, as he (HP CM Jairam Thakur) campaigned across the state, being the CM. I pray to god to bless him with success, so our state reaches new heights. Himachal will change: Sadhana Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur#AssemblyPolls2022 pic.twitter.com/FOpr4xY8nR
— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Himachal Pradesh 2022 Assembly Elections Buzz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on polling day, extended well-wishes to the youth voting for the first time. He also urged voters of the 'Devebhoomi' to participate in the voting process with full enthusiasm.
हिमाचल प्रदेश की सभी विधानसभा सीटों के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। देवभूमि के समस्त मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने वाले राज्य के सभी युवाओं को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022
Himachal polls: Will seizures sway votes?
Record seizures made during ongoing Assembly Elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh: Election Commission of India. Seizures in Gujarat amounted to Rs 71.88 crores while seizures in Himachal Pradesh amounted to Rs 50.28 crores. (ANI)
Record seizures made during ongoing Assembly Elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh: Election Commission of India
Seizures in Gujarat amounted to Rs 71.88 crores while seizures in Himachal Pradesh amounted to Rs 50.28 crores.#GujaratAssemblyPolls #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/6B23Yc7as4
— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022
Himachal Polls 2022: Key constituencies and players
The Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas. Take a look at the key constituencies and players in the high-stake Himachal battle.
Himachal Pradesh polls 2022: Which way will votes swing
The state saw some high-voltage political campaigning with political heavyweights across party lines campaigning in the state. This included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others. According to the Election Commission, there is a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 are men, and 38 are third-gender.
More Stories