Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Congress Releases Third List Of 19 Candidates, Nominates Former NSUI Chief Neeraj Kundan For Bishnah Seat
Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: This will be the J&k first election in over a decade, with a competitive race expected among multiple parties.
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Jammu and Kashmir will hold elections for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first phase is set for September 18, followed by the second on September 25, and the final round on October 1. The vote counting is scheduled for October 8.
This will be the region's first election in over a decade, with a competitive race expected among multiple parties. The National Conference and Congress have formed an alliance, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also key contenders.
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: On Monday night, the Congress party unveiled its third list of 19 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Partnering with the National Conference for the three-phase polls, the Congress has nominated state working president Raman Bhalla for the RS Pura-Jammu South seat, Chaudhary Lal Singh for Basohli, and former NSUI leader Neeraj Kundan for the Bishnah (SC) constituency.