Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Congress Releases Third List Of 19 Candidates, Nominates Former NSUI Chief Neeraj Kundan For Bishnah Seat

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Jammu and Kashmir will hold elections for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first phase is set for September 18, followed by the second on September 25, and the final round on October 1. The vote counting is scheduled for October 8.

This will be the region's first election in over a decade, with a competitive race expected among multiple parties. The National Conference and Congress have formed an alliance, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also key contenders.