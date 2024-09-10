Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2790829https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/assembly-elections-2024-live-haryana-jammu-and-kashmir-vidhan-sabha-chunav-bjp-congress-jjp-jknc-pdp-polls-date-eci-latest-news-today-sept-10-2790829.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Congress Releases Third List Of 19 Candidates, Nominates Former NSUI Chief Neeraj Kundan For Bishnah Seat

Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: This will be the J&k first election in over a decade, with a competitive race expected among multiple parties.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 10:34 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Jammu and Kashmir will hold elections for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first phase is set for September 18, followed by the second on September 25, and the final round on October 1. The vote counting is scheduled for October 8.

This will be the region's first election in over a decade, with a competitive race expected among multiple parties. The National Conference and Congress have formed an alliance, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also key contenders.

10 September 2024
10:33 IST

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: On Monday night, the Congress party unveiled its third list of 19 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Partnering with the National Conference for the three-phase polls, the Congress has nominated state working president Raman Bhalla for the RS Pura-Jammu South seat, Chaudhary Lal Singh for Basohli, and former NSUI leader Neeraj Kundan for the Bishnah (SC) constituency.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details