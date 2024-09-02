Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Assembly Elections: BJP Welcomes JJP Defectors, INLD Announces 1st List

Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Update: As the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls approach, political parties are gearing up for the elections. In Jammu and Kashmir, former Hurriyat member Syed Salim Geelani joined the People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mehbooba Mufti, who emphasized the party's agenda of reconciliation and dialogue with Hurriyat leaders. Meanwhile, several workers of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) joined the National Conference (NC), giving the party a major boost.

In Haryana, three former Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leaders joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the October 5 assembly polls. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a Jan Ashirwad rally, highlighting various schemes and decisions taken by the government for the people's welfare.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) announced its first list of seven candidates for the Haryana assembly election, including Arjun Singh Chautala, son of Abhay Chautala, and Sheela Rathi, wife of slain party leader Nafe Singh Rathi.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly polls from October 1 to October 5 and moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assemblies from October 4 to October 8 to honor the Bishnoi community's traditions. With the elections nearing, political parties are intensifying their campaigns, and the stage is set for a crucial battle in both states.