Live Updates | Assembly Elections 2024: Preparations Underway At Polling Stations For Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Jammu & Kashmir And Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana gear up for upcoming Assembly elections. A few primary candidates in Haryana polls already filed their nominations for the respective seats. J-K will hold elections for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first phase is set for September 18, followed by the second on September 25, and the final round on October 1. The vote counting is scheduled for October 8.

This will be the region's first election in over a decade, with a competitive race among several parties. The National Conference and Congress have formed an alliance, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also significant contenders.