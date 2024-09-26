Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Top Leaders Launch Intense Campaigns

Assembly Elections 2024 Live: The election campaigns are in full swing in the poll-bound states of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a rally in Gohana, Haryana, launched a fierce attack on the Congress. He warned that if Congress comes to power in Haryana, even by mistake, the state’s stability and development would be jeopardized due to their “infighting,” which he claimed would ruin the state.

Meanwhile, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections on Thursday. He will address rallies in Assandh and Barwala constituencies, where the party aims to showcase unity, thanks to the central leadership’s efforts to broker peace among the warring leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead the BJP’s campaign for the third phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. He plans to address five rallies, starting with one in Chenani, followed by a meeting in Udhampur. He will then move on to rallies in Bani and Jasrota, wrapping up the day with a public gathering in Madh.

The third phase of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for October 1. While the Haryana elections will be held in a single phase on October 5.