Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Top Leaders Launch Intense Campaigns
Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Amit Shah will lead the BJP's charge in Jammu and Kashmir's third-phase Assembly polls, addressing five rallies across Chenani, Udhampur, Bani, Jasrota, and Madh.
Trending Photos
Assembly Elections 2024 Live: The election campaigns are in full swing in the poll-bound states of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a rally in Gohana, Haryana, launched a fierce attack on the Congress. He warned that if Congress comes to power in Haryana, even by mistake, the state’s stability and development would be jeopardized due to their “infighting,” which he claimed would ruin the state.
Meanwhile, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections on Thursday. He will address rallies in Assandh and Barwala constituencies, where the party aims to showcase unity, thanks to the central leadership’s efforts to broker peace among the warring leaders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead the BJP’s campaign for the third phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. He plans to address five rallies, starting with one in Chenani, followed by a meeting in Udhampur. He will then move on to rallies in Bani and Jasrota, wrapping up the day with a public gathering in Madh.
The third phase of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for October 1. While the Haryana elections will be held in a single phase on October 5.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mohan Yadav Addresses Rally In Charkhi Dadri
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav addresses a public meeting in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. "Congress PMs were those who returned from America and other foreign countries. The Congress PM used to take foreign guests to show to Tajmahal. But, it is PM Modi who takes foreign guests to temples," he said.
Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates: MP CM Campaigns For BJP Candidate
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, MP Dharambir Singh arrive at the rally in Misri village, Charkhi Dadri. CM Yadav, along with former minister Satpal Sangwan and several leaders, attended the Jan Vishwas rally in support of BJP candidate Sunil Sangwan.
Haryana Chunav 2024 Live: Robert Vadra Reacts To PM Modi's 'Dalal And Damad' Remark
Here's what Robert Vadra said on PM Modi's 'Congress had handed over Haryana to dalal and damad' remark. "I was amazed to listen to PM Modi's speech during campaigning for Haryana elections. They had their government for 10 years and they used different methods to level baseless allegations against me. Nothing has come out against us in our business, or any land transaction done by us. I am surprised that he uses my name wrongly wherever he goes to address rallies. He is the PM, the PM's post is for country's progress. Several RTIs have been filed, however, they all have shown that my company has no land in Haryana. I openly challenge the BJP to proof that I own any land in Haryana, or any wrong transaction done by me. They have used ED, Income Tax department, created commission but nothing wrong has come out against me."
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi Interacts With Party Workers
"One who wins polling booth wins polls; Haryana people decided to give one more chance to BJP to serve": PM Modi to party workers in his addess via Namo app.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Savitri Jindal Says 'Will Fix Basic Infrastructure Issues'
“The basic infrastructure here is destroyed. The roads are destroyed. Potholes often lead to accidents. Sewages are overflowing. My first priority will be to fix that,” says Independent candidate from Hisar Assembly Savitri Jindal.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Raj Babbar Confident Of Congress Win In State
On Haryana elections, Congress leader Raj Babbar says, "...Every person is saying that the Congress government is coming to power in Haryana. This is the result of the way the BJP government has run in Haryana for 10 years, the public has made arrangements to settle accounts with them. I am very confident that people have made up their minds about change in Haryana.
Regarding the chief ministerial face, he says, "... MLAs raise their voice regarding the chief minister, they tell and the high command takes its decision on that. The MLAs will decide who will be the chief minister and the chief minister will be the one whom the people want..."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.