Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: JJP -ASP Announce 19 Candidates, Dushyant Chautala To Run In Uchana Kalan
Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Political parties gear up for the Haryana and J&K assembly polls. BJP on Wednesday announced 67 candidates for Haryana, while Congress' first list is likely to arrive today.
Haryana, J&K Elections 2024 Live Updates: The stage is set for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, with political parties intensifying their campaigns and finalizing candidates. In Haryana, the Ruling BJP on Wednesday fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat, shifting him from Karnal, and rewarded several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets as it released the first list of 67 candidates for the elections to the 90-member assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress and AAP have begun seat-sharing talks.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress and National Conference are fighting the polls together, with the NC contesting 51 seats and the Congress contesting 32. The PDP has ruled out any alliance with the BJP. Kickstarting the Congress' election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said restoring statehood to J-K will be the first decision of the INDIA bloc when it comes to power at the Centre if the Modi government fails to so after the assembly polls.
Addressing rallies in Dooru and Banihal assembly seats, Gandhi alleged that the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir is acting like a "21st-century king" and all benefits are being given to people from "outside" the UT.
The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, while Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases - September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes for both states will be held on October 8.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Live: JJP-ASP Announce 19 Candidates
Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party on Wednesday released the first list of 19 party candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, from where he is a sitting MLA.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Senior BJP Leader To Contest As Indepent From Jammu East Seat
Amid growing rebellion in the BJP over ticket distribution for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, senior party leader Chander Mohan Sharma on Wednesday announced his decision to contest the polls as an independent candidate from the Jammu East constituency. The BJP is facing significant discontent over ticket distribution, with leaders and workers protesting in several districts of the Jammu region.
Jammu and Kashmir Chunav 2024 Live: EC Bans Exit Polls During J&K Assembly Elections
The Election Commission has prohibited the release of exit polls by media outlets or in any other manner during the assembly elections-2024 for Jammu and Kashmir under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an official spokesman said.It is a routine exercise by the EC during elections to ensure a level playing field.
Haryana, J&K Assembly Elections 2024 Live: BJP MLA From Ratia Quits Party After Ticket Denied
Denied ticket for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, ruling BJP legislator from Ratia reserve assembly constituency Lakshman Dass Napa has quit the party.Napa, in a letter to state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, shortly after the BJP put out the first list of 67 candidates for the polls, said he was quitting the party and resigning from its primary membership.From Ratia, the party has fielded former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal.