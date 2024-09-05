Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: JJP -ASP Announce 19 Candidates, Dushyant Chautala To Run In Uchana Kalan

Haryana, J&K Elections 2024 Live Updates: The stage is set for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, with political parties intensifying their campaigns and finalizing candidates. In Haryana, the Ruling BJP on Wednesday fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat, shifting him from Karnal, and rewarded several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets as it released the first list of 67 candidates for the elections to the 90-member assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress and AAP have begun seat-sharing talks.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress and National Conference are fighting the polls together, with the NC contesting 51 seats and the Congress contesting 32. The PDP has ruled out any alliance with the BJP. Kickstarting the Congress' election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said restoring statehood to J-K will be the first decision of the INDIA bloc when it comes to power at the Centre if the Modi government fails to so after the assembly polls.

Addressing rallies in Dooru and Banihal assembly seats, Gandhi alleged that the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir is acting like a "21st-century king" and all benefits are being given to people from "outside" the UT.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, while Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases - September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes for both states will be held on October 8.