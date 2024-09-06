Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Assembly Elections: Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang To Officially Join Congress Today
Haryana, J&K Assembly Elections 2024 Live: In Haryana, several BJP functionaries, including two ministers, resigned after being denied tickets for the October 5 elections.
Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: The upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have set off a flurry of political activity. In Haryana, the BJP has been hit by a wave of resignations, with several functionaries, including two ministers, quitting the party after being denied tickets for the October 5 elections. Energy Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and Minister of State for Social Justice Bishamber Singh Balmiki were among those who tendered their resignations.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav expressed confidence in his party's ability to win the elections solo, dismissing the need for an alliance. He claimed that the Congress's popularity was at an all-time high, and that the Aam Aadmi Party would not be a significant factor in the polls.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is gearing up to launch its poll campaign, with Amit Shah set to visit the region starting Friday. The party will release its manifesto during Shah's visit, outlining its vision for the region. The Congress, meanwhile, has announced a list of 40 star campaigners for the second phase of electioneering.
A total of 310 candidates have filed nominations across 26 Assembly Constituencies in six districts, with voting scheduled for September 25. The elections will be held in three phases, with the final results declared on October 8.
Haryana Chunav 2024 Live: 'Don't Need An Alliance With AAP', Says Congress' Ajay Singh Yadav
Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday affirmed that the Congress does not need an alliance in Haryana as the popularity of the party is at its peak, adding that the Aam Aadmi party can cause no loss in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Jammu and Kashmir Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2024 Live: Shah To Release BJP's Manifesto For J&K Today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to the poll-bound Jammu And Kashmir on Friday. During his two-day visit, Shah will launch the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) and interact with the party workers at a 'Karyakarta Sammelan'.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2024 Live: Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang To Officially Join Congress Today
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia will officially the Congress party at 2 PM on Friday. Both will contest in the Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for next month. Phogat, 30, is set to run for the Julana seat currently held by Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party, while Punia, also 30, will compete for the Badli seat under the Congress banner. Congress might also offer Vinesh Phogat the Charkhi Dadri seat.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Ex-AAP Minister To Join Congress Today
Former minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government Rajendra Pal Gautam is joining the Congress today.