Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Assembly Elections: Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang To Officially Join Congress Today

Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: The upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have set off a flurry of political activity. In Haryana, the BJP has been hit by a wave of resignations, with several functionaries, including two ministers, quitting the party after being denied tickets for the October 5 elections. Energy Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and Minister of State for Social Justice Bishamber Singh Balmiki were among those who tendered their resignations.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav expressed confidence in his party's ability to win the elections solo, dismissing the need for an alliance. He claimed that the Congress's popularity was at an all-time high, and that the Aam Aadmi Party would not be a significant factor in the polls.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is gearing up to launch its poll campaign, with Amit Shah set to visit the region starting Friday. The party will release its manifesto during Shah's visit, outlining its vision for the region. The Congress, meanwhile, has announced a list of 40 star campaigners for the second phase of electioneering.

A total of 310 candidates have filed nominations across 26 Assembly Constituencies in six districts, with voting scheduled for September 25. The elections will be held in three phases, with the final results declared on October 8.